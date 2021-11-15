Viad (NYSE:VVI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

VVI opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.91. Viad has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new position in Viad during the third quarter worth $121,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

