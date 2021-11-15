Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on the stock.

VSVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 564.14 ($7.37).

VSVS opened at GBX 480.20 ($6.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 507.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 930.08. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 437.60 ($5.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

