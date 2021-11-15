VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,164.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $69.38 million and $11,164.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001621 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00071892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00073262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00095175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,705.16 or 0.07180463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,927.54 or 1.00610825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,303,077 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

