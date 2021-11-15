Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.21

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 17349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on VGR. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

