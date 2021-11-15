Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $111,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,368 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

