Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.64

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.64 and last traded at $150.42, with a volume of 570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average is $143.06.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after buying an additional 306,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.