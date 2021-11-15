Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.46% of XOMA worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of XOMA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reduced their price objective on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

XOMA stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

