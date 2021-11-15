Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 735,096 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after buying an additional 9,200,770 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 520.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 175,297 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,017.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 160,954 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.