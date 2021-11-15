Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 462,863 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $453,202,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,943,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $77,419,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,307,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,346,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWTX opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,405 shares of company stock worth $2,107,383.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

