Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

