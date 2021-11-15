Vanguard Group Inc. Has $13.71 Million Stock Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

OVID stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

