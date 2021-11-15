Vanguard Group Inc. Has $13.09 Million Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of Investors Title worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $236.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.35. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $239.28. The firm has a market cap of $447.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 20.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $18.46 per share. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

