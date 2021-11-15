Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 141.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 890,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 1,101.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 166,879 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

SQZ opened at $14.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. On average, research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

