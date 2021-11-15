Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.87 Million Holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 890,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 983,747 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 1,101.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 166,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.