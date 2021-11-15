Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 166,805 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.27. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $193,650. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.