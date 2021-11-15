Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 23,435 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

CVLG stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $503.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.56. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.