Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $52.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.