Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7,676.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,800,000 after buying an additional 497,729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 338,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120,615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $140.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

