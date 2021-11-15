Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Valero Energy worth $50,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

VLO stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

