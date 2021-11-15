Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,382 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 223,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Vale by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Vale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 1,114,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Vale by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,536,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,540,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,428 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

