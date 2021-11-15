V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 80.7% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,759,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,557,000 after buying an additional 471,922 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

