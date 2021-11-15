United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399,714 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,784,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,118,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $382.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.15 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.80.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

