United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

