Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,650. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.03. The stock has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

