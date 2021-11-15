Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) CFO Sells $74,515.00 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE UA traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

