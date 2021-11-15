Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce $305.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.70 million and the highest is $310.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $358.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

