UCA Coin (UCA) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 38.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, UCA Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $10,731.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00070817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00074242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00095904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,492.04 or 1.00320997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,591.02 or 0.07141595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,330,044,321 coins and its circulating supply is 2,052,315,697 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

