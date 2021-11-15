UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

