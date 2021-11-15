UBS Group Cuts Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $49.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

