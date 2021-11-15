UBS Group Begins Coverage on Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PNXGF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

