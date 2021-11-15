UBS Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €15.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.73 ($18.51).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.16 ($15.48) on Thursday. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.01.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

