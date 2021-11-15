UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,692 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,690.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $721,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

