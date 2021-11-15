UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

NYSE ORA opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.