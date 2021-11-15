UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

MAXR stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

