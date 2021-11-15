UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,326 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of NuVasive worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 13.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $3,544,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

