UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,017 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

