Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Tops $2.19 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $2.19 million and $823,136.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

