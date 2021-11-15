Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Boosted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 5.5% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $550.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $551.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,914 shares of company stock valued at $24,583,020. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

