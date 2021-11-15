Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Twilio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.70 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,868 shares of company stock valued at $25,952,800. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

