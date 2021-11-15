Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 46.61 ($0.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £667.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.55. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.13 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

