Truist Increases Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target to $30.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.