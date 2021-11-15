TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $52,691.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00218119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

