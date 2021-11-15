Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 1,275.9% in October

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 1,275.9% from the October 14th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TRKA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 4,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Troika Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRKA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Troika Media Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

