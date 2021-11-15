TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

TSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TSC stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.20.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

