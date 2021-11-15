TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.92 Million

Analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post sales of $257.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $281.35 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $116.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $924.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.00 million to $968.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.31.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,253 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

