Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRIL. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

TRIL opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.08.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,112,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,337,000 after acquiring an additional 498,305 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,446,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,776,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 831,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.