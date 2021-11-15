Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at National Bankshares

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.27.

TSE TV opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$197.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

