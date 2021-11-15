TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

NYSE:THS opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

