TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.19

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 2113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $874.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 364,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

