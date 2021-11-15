Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $120.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.69.

TMTNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TMTNF opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

